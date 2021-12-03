KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 28,800 UP 650
F&F Holdings 36,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 224,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 54,200 UP 200
HMM 26,800 UP 400
KorZinc 493,500 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,370 UP 10
HYUNDAI WIA 75,500 UP 800
LG Innotek 294,000 UP 6,500
KumhoPetrochem 172,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiMipoDock 72,900 UP 400
Mobis 238,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,250 0
S-1 75,400 DN 200
ZINUS 80,000 UP 2,400
Hanchem 315,500 UP 5,500
IS DONGSEO 44,100 UP 1,400
S-Oil 86,600 UP 1,800
KEPCO 21,650 UP 200
SamsungSecu 46,750 UP 750
KG DONGBU STL 10,750 UP 550
SKTelecom 56,800 UP 1,400
SNT MOTIV 43,950 UP 200
HyundaiElev 41,700 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 152,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 28,700 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,325 UP 175
Hanon Systems 13,800 DN 200
SK 267,000 UP 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 34,900 UP 200
Handsome 36,600 UP 700
Asiana Airlines 19,350 UP 200
COWAY 73,800 UP 2,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,900 DN 400
IBK 10,850 UP 250
DWS 51,500 UP 800
DSME 24,200 0
HDSINFRA 7,470 DN 110
Kangwonland 24,050 UP 1,050
NAVER 402,000 UP 3,500
(MORE)
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
DP presidential candidate says he prefers military service deferment for BTS members