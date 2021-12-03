Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

December 03, 2021

Kakao 123,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 728,000 UP 38,000
KIWOOM 105,500 UP 2,000
DONGSUH 29,900 0
SamsungEng 22,500 UP 400
PanOcean 5,590 UP 130
SAMSUNG CARD 33,300 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 22,250 UP 650
KT 30,500 UP 800
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147500 UP2500
LOTTE TOUR 16,700 UP 650
SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 DN 500
LG Uplus 13,650 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,300 UP 500
KT&G 85,100 UP 1,000
DHICO 20,150 UP 300
Doosanfc 46,800 UP 550
LG Display 20,700 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,300 UP 1,100
LGH&H 1,167,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 91,800 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,600 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 122,000 0
Celltrion 210,500 DN 2,500
LGCHEM 717,000 DN 10,000
DWEC 5,880 UP 60
Huchems 23,200 UP 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 142,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,600 UP 1,400
KIH 81,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE Himart 25,650 UP 600
GS 39,150 UP 450
CJ CGV 23,750 UP 450
LIG Nex1 57,800 UP 1,600
KEPCO KPS 39,950 UP 950
Fila Holdings 35,700 DN 50
DongwonF&B 192,000 UP 2,000
AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 UP 3,000
FOOSUNG 23,050 UP 400
SK Innovation 204,500 UP 500
(MORE)

