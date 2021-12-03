KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,000 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,965 UP 5
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,400 UP 1,050
POONGSAN 30,500 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 57,000 UP 2,000
Hansae 21,000 UP 1,000
LX HAUSYS 61,500 UP 900
Youngone Corp 40,500 UP 750
CSWIND 59,200 UP 1,200
GKL 12,700 UP 500
KOLON IND 77,600 UP 2,300
HanmiPharm 262,500 0
INNOCEAN 53,400 UP 1,100
BNK Financial Group 8,590 UP 280
emart 150,000 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY401 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 39,700 UP 550
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S55200 UP400
HANJINKAL 58,300 UP 1,000
DoubleUGames 62,300 UP 5,300
COSMAX 99,800 UP 3,200
MANDO 58,100 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 900,000 UP 8,000
KRAFTON 500,000 DN 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,450 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,400 UP 350
Netmarble 121,000 UP 3,000
ORION 101,000 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,900 UP 400
BGF Retail 151,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 144,500 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 23,100 UP 300
HYOSUNG TNC 597,000 UP 28,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 674,000 UP 56,000
SKBS 250,500 DN 9,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,750 UP 250
KakaoBank 67,500 UP 2,500
HYBE 354,500 UP 24,500
SK ie technology 169,500 UP 9,000
DL E&C 121,000 UP 1,500
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
DP presidential candidate says he prefers military service deferment for BTS members