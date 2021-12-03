HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,000 0

HANWHA LIFE 2,965 UP 5

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,400 UP 1,050

POONGSAN 30,500 UP 600

KBFinancialGroup 57,000 UP 2,000

Hansae 21,000 UP 1,000

LX HAUSYS 61,500 UP 900

Youngone Corp 40,500 UP 750

CSWIND 59,200 UP 1,200

GKL 12,700 UP 500

KOLON IND 77,600 UP 2,300

HanmiPharm 262,500 0

INNOCEAN 53,400 UP 1,100

BNK Financial Group 8,590 UP 280

emart 150,000 UP 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY401 50 UP400

KOLMAR KOREA 39,700 UP 550

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S55200 UP400

HANJINKAL 58,300 UP 1,000

DoubleUGames 62,300 UP 5,300

COSMAX 99,800 UP 3,200

MANDO 58,100 UP 1,800

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 900,000 UP 8,000

KRAFTON 500,000 DN 2,000

Doosan Bobcat 39,450 DN 400

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,400 UP 350

Netmarble 121,000 UP 3,000

ORION 101,000 UP 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,900 UP 400

BGF Retail 151,000 UP 500

SKCHEM 144,500 UP 2,000

HDC-OP 23,100 UP 300

HYOSUNG TNC 597,000 UP 28,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 674,000 UP 56,000

SKBS 250,500 DN 9,500

WooriFinancialGroup 12,750 UP 250

KakaoBank 67,500 UP 2,500

HYBE 354,500 UP 24,500

SK ie technology 169,500 UP 9,000

DL E&C 121,000 UP 1,500

(MORE)