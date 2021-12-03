Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on foreign buying
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks advanced for a third consecutive session Friday, backed by strong foreign buying. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.06 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at 2,968.33 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 478 million shares worth some 10.1 trillion won (US$8.6 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 807 to 95.
Foreigners bought a net 157 billion won and institutions purchased 89 billion won, while retail investors offloaded 271 billion won.
Trading started off choppy as health authorities strengthened virus curbs amid spiking cases and the potential spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The government has decided to limit private gatherings to six people in the capital area and eight in other regions for four weeks, starting next week.
The country's new daily coronavirus cases fell below 5,000 on Friday, but the number of critically ill patients refreshed its record high.
"Foreigners had been sellers last month over the strong U.S. dollar currency and China risk, but now they are returning to scoop up local IT stocks," Samsung Securities analyst Jeong Myung-ji said.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 0.26 percent to 75,600 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.67 percent to 118,000 won.
Internet portal operator Naver added 0.88 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics increased 0.9 percent to 402,000 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.24 percent to 206,000 won, and No. 1 bank Kakao Bank jumped 3.85 percent to 67,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,180.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.2 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
DP presidential candidate says he prefers military service deferment for BTS members