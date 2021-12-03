S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 3, 2021
All News 16:30 December 03, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.343 1.327 +1.6
2-year TB 1.770 1.708 +6.2
3-year TB 1.900 1.845 +5.5
10-year TB 2.234 2.198 +3.6
2-year MSB 1.802 1.759 +4.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.464 2.406 +5.8
91-day CD 1.270 1.260 +1.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
DP presidential candidate says he prefers military service deferment for BTS members