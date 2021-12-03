Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's consul general in Seattle recalled over 'inappropriate' remarks to staffer

All News 17:10 December 03, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consul general in Seattle has been recalled amid allegations that he made "inappropriate" remarks to one of his assistants, according to multiple sources Friday.

The career diplomat Kwon Won-jik, who assumed the post in December last year, had been working from home since June in the foreign ministry's measure to separate him from the consulate general official, with an internal probe over the case under way. It was not immediately known what the remarks, which the ministry described as inappropriate, were.

