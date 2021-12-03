Yonhap News Summary
S. Korea may need to expand entry ban over omicron: official
SEOUL -- South Korea is expected to put more countries under an entry ban imposed over concerns about the omicron variant if the present pace of transmission continues, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Friday.
Currently, short-term foreign arrivals from nine countries -- South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Nigeria -- are banned, while direct flights to and from Ethiopia will also be halted starting Saturday.
S. Korea, U.S. to discuss possibility of advancing OPCON transfer assessment date
SEOUL -- The militaries of South Korea and the United States will discuss the possibility of conducting an assessment required for the envisioned transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) earlier than the current plan of next fall, a Seoul official said Friday.
The official's remarks came after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reportedly agreed to consider advancing the timing for the full operational capability (FOC) assessment during a courtesy call on President Moon Jae-in on Thursday.
(LEAD) Co-head of ruling party's election committee resigns over private life
SEOUL -- A co-head of the ruling Democratic Party's election campaign committee resigned Friday, just days after her appointment, following allegations she got divorced after bearing a child through an affair.
Cho Dong-youn, an Army major-turned-assistant professor of military science at Seokyeong University in Seoul, was named a co-standing chairperson for the DP's election committee Tuesday, due mainly to her image as a young working mom with expertise in the defense and space sectors.
(Yonhap Interview) Yoo Ah-in creates charismatic villain with impact in 'Hellbound'
SEOUL -- Despite his short appearance in the latest popular series "Hellbound," actor Yoo Ah-in said Friday he tried to create a charismatic and mysterious religious leader who decides the entire tone and mood of the fantasy horror series.
Yoo, well known for his dramatic acting in projects with thoughtful impressions or social implications, takes the role of Jung Jin-su, the founder of a cult called New Truth, whose followers believe a sinner receives a divine revelation and gets killed by demonic creatures.
Unification ministry budget for inter-Korean cooperation rises 2 pct in 2022
SEOUL -- The unification ministry's next year budget for inter-Korean cooperation slightly increased despite chilled cross-border exchanges in the face of deadlocked nuclear negotiations and the North's prolonged border lockdown, according to officials.
Under the budget plan approved by the National Assembly earlier in the day, the 2022 budget for the ministry handling inter-Korean relations was set at 1.5 trillion won (US$1.3 billion), up from this year's 1.48 trillion won.
(LEAD) 22 Chinese rescued from sinking fishing boat in southern waters
YEOSU -- All 22 Chinese sailors were rescued Friday from their fishing boat sinking in South Korea's southern waters after colliding with a rock, the Coast Guard said.
The 1,000-ton Chinese vessel started sinking at 10:59 a.m. after the collision in waters 22 kilometers southeast of Ganyeo Rock near the southern coastal city of Yeosu, 450 kilometers south of Seoul, according to officials.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on foreign buying
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced for a third consecutive session Friday, backed by strong foreign buying. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.06 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at 2,968.33 points.
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
DP presidential candidate says he prefers military service deferment for BTS members