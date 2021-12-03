BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS will continue its latest live concert series in Seoul in March, its management agency said Friday, after the group successfully finished its sold-out live concerts in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"See you in Seoul, March 2022," Big Hit Music announced in a brief posting to the group's official Twitter account, without giving details.
Big Hit officials said the company will push for a concert with a live audience as it will be the group's first chance to meet its home fans in person in two years.
On Monday, member Jin said during a press conference held before the second of the four concerts at SoFi Stadium in L.A. that the septet plans to resume live concerts in Seoul.
The group's first in-person concerts in two years, the latest concert series titled "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA" has drawn a combined audience of 200,000 on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2 in the U.S. city.
Before, the K-pop band had its last offline concerts in Seoul in 2019. It was later scheduled to launch a world tour in April 2020 but was forced to cancel it due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Industry insiders predicted the pandemic will be a variable affecting the group's plan to hold an in-person concert in Seoul in March as the government is considering stricter distancing measures amid growing concerns over the new omicron variant.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
DP presidential candidate says he prefers military service deferment for BTS members