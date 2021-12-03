BTS releases new 'Butter' remix
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean superband BTS dropped a "holiday remix" of its megahit single "Butter" on Friday in time for the Christmas and New Year season, the group's management agency announced.
The new version is a carol pop genre track with a festive mood for the holiday season, Big Hit Music said.
Released in May, the original version of "Butter" stayed for 10 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart. It marked the group's second English-language single after another global hit "Dynamite" from last August.
The group has since released several versions of the song, including a remix featuring popular American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
The song's popularity earned the group the top honor of the artist of the year at this year's American Music Awards, one of the three biggest music awards in the United States. The K-pop giant also won its second Grammy nomination, this time with "Butter" for best pop duo or group performance.
Earlier in the day, the group finished the last of its four sold-out concerts in Los Angeles. They were the group's first in-person concerts in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We prepared this remix with gratitude for the fans' passionate support and love for 'Butter'," the agency said.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
DP presidential candidate says he prefers military service deferment for BTS members
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations