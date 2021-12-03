Foreign ministry to operate economic security center early next year
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry said Friday it plans to operate a center on economic security as early as February to March next year as part of efforts to strengthen its response to supply chain issues.
The ministry will spend a total of 2.55 billion won (US$2.15 million) to establish the "economic security and diplomacy center" for early detection, analysis and management of economy, technology and security-related issues.
The center will also provide support to the ministry's task force on economic security launched last month to help the pan-governmental campaign to build resilient supply chains of key items and tackle pandemic-driven economic challenges.
A foreign ministry official said the center aims to prevent and ease external supply chain risks to the country's economy and support overseas business activities of its major companies.
"Through the process, (we) plan to also expand cooperation with various countries with similar positions," the official added.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
DP presidential candidate says he prefers military service deferment for BTS members
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations