Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 04, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 06/-2 Cloudy 0
Suwon 07/-4 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 07/-2 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 09/-2 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 06/-6 Sunny 0
Gangneung 09/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/-1 Sunny 20
Gwangju 10/01 Cloudy 20
Jeju 14/07 Cloudy 20
Daegu 09/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 11/01 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
DP presidential candidate says he prefers military service deferment for BTS members
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM