SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Even restaurants require vaccine passes, retreat from return to normalcy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'With Corona' campaign ceases with gatherings limited to 6 in Seoul (Kookmin Daily)
-- Teenagers must be vaccinated to go to educational institutes from Feb. (Donga llbo)
-- Nat'l Assembly passes 607 tln-won gov't budget (Segye Times)
-- Yoon Seok-youl says, 'Kim Chong-in is top player' after meeting with Lee Jun-seok (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Swing voters in 20s and 30s likely to sway presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- There are no dogs to eat (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says Kim Chong-in to lead presidential election campaign (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Visitors to public venues required to show vaccine passes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea makes vaccinations virtually mandatory (Korea Economic Daily)
