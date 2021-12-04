Korean-language dailies

-- Even restaurants require vaccine passes, retreat from return to normalcy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'With Corona' campaign ceases with gatherings limited to 6 in Seoul (Kookmin Daily)

-- Teenagers must be vaccinated to go to educational institutes from Feb. (Donga llbo)

-- Nat'l Assembly passes 607 tln-won gov't budget (Segye Times)

-- Yoon Seok-youl says, 'Kim Chong-in is top player' after meeting with Lee Jun-seok (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Swing voters in 20s and 30s likely to sway presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- There are no dogs to eat (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon says Kim Chong-in to lead presidential election campaign (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Visitors to public venues required to show vaccine passes (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea makes vaccinations virtually mandatory (Korea Economic Daily)

