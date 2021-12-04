Seoul's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's new daily coronavirus cases hit an all-time high again Saturday amid growing concerns of the new omicron variant.
The capital city reported a record high 2,273 new daily cases -- 2,266 local infections and seven from overseas -- bringing the total caseload to 163,146, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The daily caseload, counted Friday, marks the highest amount since the country reported its first COVID-19 case in January last year and is five cases more than the previous record of 2,268 set Wednesday.
The latest tally was also up 174 from the 2,099 reported Friday and 385 from the 1,888 recorded a week ago.
Seoul's new daily coronavirus cases topped 1,000 for the first time on Sept. 24, when 1,221 new patients were confirmed. After staying below the mark for some time, the number again soared to 1,004 on Nov. 2. Since then, the capital has set seven new daily records.
The city's daily number of COVID-19 deaths also hit a record high of 30 to bring its total to 1,178.
(END)
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
DP presidential candidate says he prefers military service deferment for BTS members
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks