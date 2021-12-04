Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record

All News 11:02 December 04, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's new daily coronavirus cases hit an all-time high again Saturday amid growing concerns of the new omicron variant.

The capital city reported a record high 2,273 new daily cases -- 2,266 local infections and seven from overseas -- bringing the total caseload to 163,146, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The daily caseload, counted Friday, marks the highest amount since the country reported its first COVID-19 case in January last year and is five cases more than the previous record of 2,268 set Wednesday.

The latest tally was also up 174 from the 2,099 reported Friday and 385 from the 1,888 recorded a week ago.

Seoul's new daily coronavirus cases topped 1,000 for the first time on Sept. 24, when 1,221 new patients were confirmed. After staying below the mark for some time, the number again soared to 1,004 on Nov. 2. Since then, the capital has set seven new daily records.

The city's daily number of COVID-19 deaths also hit a record high of 30 to bring its total to 1,178.

An employee attaches a notice to the entrance of a Chinese restaurant in Seoul on Dec. 3, 2021, that says a customer is required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry and that gatherings are capped at six people starting Dec. 6. South Korea said it will limit private gatherings to six people in the capital area and eight in other regions for four weeks, reversing an easing of distancing rules adopted under the "living with COVID-19" scheme last month. (Yonhap)


