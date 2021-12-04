1995 -- Former President Roh Tae-woo is indicted on charges of pocketing 280 billion won in bribes from South Korean business groups while in office from 1988 to 1993. Roh and his predecessor, Chun Doo-hwan, were later convicted of treason and bribery. The treason charges against the two former Army generals stemmed from their roles in the bloody military crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising in the southern provincial city of Gwangju in 1980. Chun seized power in a 1979 internal coup and served as president until 1987.

