Sunday's weather forecast

09:06 December 05, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-2 Sunny 0

Incheon 08/-1 Sunny 0

Suwon 09/-3 Sunny 0

Cheongju 09/-2 Sunny 0

Daejeon 10/-3 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 08/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 13/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 10/-2 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 11/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeju 14/07 Sunny 10

Daegu 11/-2 Cloudy 20

Busan 13/02 Cloudy 20

