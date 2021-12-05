BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstar BTS' mega-hit single "Butter" has been selected as the Record of the Year by U.S. magazine Variety, the label behind the group said Sunday.
BTS won the award for its second English-language single "Butter" during Variety's Hitmakers event held in Los Angeles on Saturday (local time).
"The song 'Butter' holds a special place in our heart," BTS said in a video speech. "We shared the song with everyone in hopes of lifting spirits, and the energy and excitement from all those that enjoyed the song across the world, in turn, helped us move forward as well."
It was the second time that BTS clinched the title from the U.S. magazine after winning it the first time with its first English-language single "Dynamite" in 2019.
Released in May, "Butter" topped the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart for 10 nonconsecutive weeks and took home trophies from other music awards.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
Inbound travelers upset by 10-day mandatory quarantine
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(4th LD) New infections hit record high of 5,352; 3 more omicron cases reported
-
Seoul's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record
-
New daily cases hit new high of 5,352; 3 additional omicron cases reported