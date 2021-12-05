Military reports 24 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:43 December 05, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases, including two dozen breakthrough ones, Sunday amid growing concerns over the new omicron variant, raising the total caseload among the armed forces to 2,512.
Military personnel from Army, Navy, Air Force and direct units under the defense ministry tested positive for the virus, the military said.
Among them, 22 contracted the virus at least two weeks after completing their vaccinations, bringing the total number of breakthrough infections in the military to 788, it noted.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
