Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors make history with 5th straight K League title
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have now gone where no South Korean football team has gone before: they became the champions of the K League 1 for a record fifth straight season Sunday.
Jeonbuk clinched their historic title with a 2-0 victory over Jeju United at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul, finishing with the league-best 76 points.
Jeonbuk have now claimed nine championships, more than any team in league history, which dates back to 1983. They're also the first team to win five consecutive titles, and no team has won more than three in a row.
