(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 6)

Lee's respect for public opinion cannot be faulted. In fact, Lee withdrew his proposal for universal relief grants and expressed reservations over his own proposals for basic welfare benefits and a national land possession tax, citing the people's will. He even hinted at the possibility of resuming the construction of the Shin Hanul No. 3 and No. 4 nuclear reactors, which was suspended as a result of President Moon Jae-in's policy to phase out nuclear energy. We welcome Lee's ability to be flexible. Yet it is not appropriate for him to try to streamline diverse public opinions just for political purposes. For instance, he has pledged to do nothing if it goes against public opinion. A leader sometimes must make a decision for the country even if it is not favored by the public.