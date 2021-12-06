(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 6)

The BOK left its 2021 economic growth projection at 4 percent last month when it raised its key policy interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1 percent. The rate hike, the second of its kind this year after the first one in August, was intended to tame inflation and runaway housing prices. The central bank has also hinted at additional hikes next year. Yet skepticism is growing over the effects of the increase as well as the economic outlook. Pessimists warn that the economic recovery might slow down in the face of the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and other downside risks such as global supply chains disruptions.