S. Korea, ASEAN agree to quicken customs procedure for their FTA
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed to address sticky issues in customs procedures for better implementation of their free trade agreement (FTA), the finance ministry said Monday.
Under the agreement, South Korean firms will be able to receive tariff benefits if they submit a copy of certificates of origin when they export goods to the 10 member states of ASEAN, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Korean exporters have had difficulties as the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed international shipments of certificates of origin.
South Korea proposed that it and the economic bloc mutually approve a copy of such certificates until the pandemic is brought under control and ASEAN accepted the offer, according to the ministry.
They have decided to discuss later when they will end the measure after taking into account the virus situation.
Since the free trade deal between South Korea and ASEAN took effect in June 2007, the country's trade with the economic bloc has more than doubled.
ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.
ASEAN currently stands as the second-largest trading partner for South Korea, with their trade reaching US$143.8 billion in 2020, more than doubling from $61.8 billion tallied in 2006.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
S. Korea to focus on containing omicron variant with tightened anti-virus measures: PM
-
New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
(3rd LD) New infections in 5,000s for 2nd day amid omicron concerns
-
(2nd LD) New infections in 5,000s for 2nd day amid omicron concerns