Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Navy's frigate Jeonbuk selected as '2021 top gun' ship

All News 10:37 December 06, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy has selected the 2,500-ton frigate, Jeonbuk, as this year's "top gun" ship following an annual assessment of its warships' combat capabilities, officials said Monday.

The frigate of the Third Fleet Command based in Mokpo, 410 kilometers southwest of Seoul, won the title after it passed final gunnery competitions that took place from September to October, the officials said.

The competition to pick the top gun vessel has taken place annually since 1988. They are meant to boost combat ships' ship-to-ship and ship-to-air capabilities.

"It is a result of teamwork among sailors who stand united," Commander Kim Min-jae of the frigate was quoted as saying. "We will carry out the tradition of winning in any fight while maintaining combat readiness."

In the submarine category, the 1,800-ton submarine, Yun Bong-gil, took the top post, while the Navy's 631st Squadron got the title for the aviation segment.

The awarding ceremony for all categories will take place at the end of this month.

This photo, released on Dec. 6, 2021 by the Navy, shows sailors of its 2,500-ton frigate, Jeonbuk, posing for a photo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#top gun ship
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!