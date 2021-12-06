Military reports 19 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 19 additional COVID-19 cases, all of which are breakthrough ones, Monday, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,531.
Of the new cases, 13 people are from the Army, one from the Air Force, two from the Marine Corps and three from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, officials said.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 279 patients are still under treatment.
Amid growing fears of the omicron variant, the military has toughened quarantine rules for troops returning from vacation and decided to start a booster shot program as early as Dec. 13 -- earlier than the initial plan to launch it at the end of this month.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) Restaurants, cafes to require proof of vaccination or negative test: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
S. Korea to focus on containing omicron variant with tightened anti-virus measures: PM
-
New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
(3rd LD) New infections in 5,000s for 2nd day amid omicron concerns
-
(2nd LD) New infections in 5,000s for 2nd day amid omicron concerns