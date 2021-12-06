Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
------------------
(LEAD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 5,000 for the first time in three days Monday as the country reimposed toughened social distancing rules amid concerns over the spread of the omicron variant.
The country added 4,325 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total caseload to 477,358, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
------------------
S. Korea to focus on containing omicron variant with tightened anti-virus measures: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea will focus on containing the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus till the end of this year as the country started to enforce tightened social distancing measures amid rising daily infections, Prime Minster Kim Boo-kyum said Monday.
"The threat of the omicron variant is becoming apparent," Kim said during a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul. "Although we do not have a clear grasp of the omicron variant, what looks certain is that it is highly contagious."
------------------
Extension of vaccine pass to teens met with angry reaction by students, parents
SEOUL -- Teenage students and parents are mounting protests over the looming enforcement of vaccine passports for adolescents, saying the measure amounts to forcing vaccination upon minors and could hinder the learning rights of the unvaccinated.
Amid the COVID-19 resurgence and a pileup of infections among young students, the government announced that the vaccine pass requirements will be extended to students aged 12 to 18, starting in February.
------------------
Moon expects S. Korea's trade to post all-time high of over US$1.2 tln this year
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that South Korea's trade is expected to amount to an all-time high of more than US$1.2 trillion this year on the back of strong exports in a sign that the nation's economic recovery is faster than anticipated.
"Exports are forecast to exceed $630 billion and trade volume is expected to surpass $1.2 trillion," Moon told a ceremony marking the 58th Trade Day.
------------------
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
SEOUL -- K-pop superband BTS will take a long vacation from Monday to spend the holiday season with their family members upon returning from a trip to Los Angeles where it secured a music honor and had four sold-out live concerts, the group's agency said.
It will be the group's second formal long-term leave since 2019.
------------------
Yoon leads Lee by 6.5 percentage points in presidential race: survey
SEOUL -- Presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) is leading his ruling Democratic Party (DP) rival Lee Jae-myung by 6.5 percentage points in a hypothetical multicandidate race, a survey showed Monday.
Yoon had 44 percent support against Lee's 37.5 percent in the survey of 3,054 adults conducted last Monday to Friday by Realmeter.
------------------
S. Korea, ASEAN agree to quicken customs procedure for their FTA
SEOUL -- South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed to address sticky issues in customs procedures for better implementation of their free trade agreement (FTA), the finance ministry said Monday.
Under the agreement, South Korean firms will be able to receive tariff benefits if they submit a copy of certificates of origin when they export goods to the 10 member states of ASEAN, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
------------------
(Yonhap Interview) Moderna prepares trilateral approach to confront omicron: executive
SEOUL -- U.S. biotech company Moderna Inc. is preparing three strategies to combat the omicron variant, which is more transmissible than previous strains of the COVID-19 virus, a company executive has said.
As the new omicron strain fuels fear around the world that the pandemic is regaining its momentum, makers of the world's most-used COVID-19 vaccines are rushing to find solutions to problems regarding omicron's severity, transmissibility and effectiveness against current vaccines.
(END)
-
