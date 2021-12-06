Yoon vows to achieve change of gov't, make nation of fairness
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Yook Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), vowed Monday to achieve a change of government and make a nation of fairness as his party's election campaign committee officially set sail.
Yoon made the promise at an event marking the launch of the PPP's presidential election committee, which came about a month after he won the party's primary.
"We must pass judgment on the tiresome, corrupt and incapable administration. We should replace this wearily disgusting government of hypocrisy," Yoon said. "We need to win this election, so that we can also prepare grounds to collect victories in upcoming local and general elections."
The former prosecutor general is considered a standard bearer from the conservative side looking to reclaim power from the liberal bloc. He is widely expected to go head-to-head against the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung in the presidential election slated for March 9, 2022.
Yoon promised that he will make a nation where fairness is considered common sense, emphasizing fair competition and an economy where people can boast their creativity and imagination.
"Anyone can talk about fairness, but not everyone can achieve that," he said. "For people who are living with hope while enduring the tough journey of their lives, I will make a nation that provides abundant opportunities."
Yoon also vowed to come up with thorough measures on beefing up the country's social security programs to help the vulnerable people.
"We must produce healthy economic growth, create sustainable jobs in both quality and quantity, and achieve strong welfare and social protection through innovation of the country," he said.
To clinch victory, Yoon called for unity in the PPP, saying that now is the time for people who share the same goal of changing the government to join forces together.
Yoon's campaign saw friction between key members over election preparations, though they seem to have reconciled before the launch of the campaign committee.
Kim Chong-in, who currently heads Yoon's campaign, previously hinted that he may not join Yoon's camp following speculation that he was reportedly discontented with Yoon's choice of Kim Byong-joon, former PPP interim leader, as a deputy campaign chief.
Yoon also patched up with PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok last week after a feud, days after Lee canceled all of his official activities in an apparent protest against several decisions made by Yoon's campaign.
