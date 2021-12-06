KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Shinsegae 241,000 0
KAL 29,150 UP 650
LG Corp. 81,900 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 148,000 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 16,000 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,700 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,450 UP 700
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,310 UP 5
KCC 320,500 UP 7,000
SKBP 98,100 DN 1,800
ORION Holdings 15,550 0
NEXENTIRE 6,730 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 111,500 DN 1,500
SKNetworks 5,000 UP 120
AmoreG 44,750 UP 350
HyundaiMtr 206,500 UP 500
SamyangFood 89,200 UP 1,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,450 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 362,500 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 977,000 DN 13,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,780 UP 80
BukwangPharm 12,750 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 122,500 DN 1,000
Daewoong 31,600 DN 150
Nongshim 288,500 UP 2,500
Hyosung 100,500 UP 500
LOTTE 30,650 UP 150
SGBC 75,700 DN 800
DL 63,100 UP 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,100 DN 300
DOOSAN 115,000 UP 6,500
HITEJINRO 30,600 0
Yuhan 60,100 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 99,200 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 37,050 0
CJ LOGISTICS 130,000 DN 1,000
TaihanElecWire 1,865 0
Hyundai M&F INS 24,300 UP 100
Daesang 22,500 0
DongkukStlMill 16,000 UP 350
(MORE)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
