KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 118,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 659,000 UP 17,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,500 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,000 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 208,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,750 DN 200
Kogas 37,900 UP 250
Hanwha 31,900 UP 150
DB HiTek 69,000 UP 200
CJ 83,800 UP 400
LX INT 24,600 UP 100
KIA CORP. 83,900 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,270 DN 60
POSCO 287,000 UP 3,000
DB INSURANCE 55,200 DN 100
SamsungElec 76,300 UP 700
NHIS 13,100 UP 250
DongwonInd 218,000 DN 1,500
SK Discovery 45,950 UP 550
LS 53,800 UP 1,100
GC Corp 228,500 DN 500
GS E&C 40,350 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 698,000 UP 6,000
KPIC 205,000 UP 11,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,190 UP 130
SKC 185,500 DN 3,000
GS Retail 30,500 UP 50
GCH Corp 26,650 UP 100
LotteChilsung 131,000 DN 2,000
HANJINKAL 59,500 UP 1,200
SKSQUARE 66,000 0
Ottogi 455,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,950 UP 150
IlyangPharm 28,550 DN 250
MERITZ SECU 5,240 UP 90
HtlShilla 76,000 UP 100
Hanmi Science 53,300 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 179,000 UP 500
F&F Holdings 35,300 DN 1,200
Hanssem 90,900 UP 500
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
S. Korea to focus on containing omicron variant with tightened anti-virus measures: PM
(LEAD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
BTS members return home, loaded with honors in LA