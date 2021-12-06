KSOE 95,100 UP 500

OCI 112,000 UP 1,000

LS ELECTRIC 54,000 DN 200

IS DONGSEO 43,700 DN 400

KorZinc 500,000 UP 6,500

S-Oil 89,700 UP 3,100

SamsungHvyInd 5,410 UP 40

LG Innotek 294,500 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 231,500 UP 7,500

HMM 27,150 UP 350

HYUNDAI WIA 75,800 UP 300

KumhoPetrochem 178,000 UP 6,000

HyundaiMipoDock 73,100 UP 200

Mobis 239,000 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,100 UP 850

S-1 75,100 DN 300

ZINUS 77,700 DN 2,300

Hanchem 313,500 DN 2,000

DWS 50,100 DN 1,400

KEPCO 21,650 0

SamsungSecu 48,600 UP 1,850

KG DONGBU STL 10,800 UP 50

SKTelecom 55,700 DN 1,100

SNT MOTIV 46,600 UP 2,650

HyundaiElev 41,600 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 153,500 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 28,650 DN 50

KUMHOTIRE 4,375 UP 50

Hanon Systems 13,850 UP 50

SK 266,000 DN 1,000

ShinpoongPharm 34,050 DN 850

Handsome 36,000 DN 600

Asiana Airlines 19,500 UP 150

COWAY 75,000 UP 1,200

LOTTE SHOPPING 89,000 UP 100

IBK 10,900 UP 50

DONGSUH 29,800 DN 100

SamsungEng 22,500 0

SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 0

PanOcean 5,700 UP 110

(MORE)