KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 95,100 UP 500
OCI 112,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 54,000 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 43,700 DN 400
KorZinc 500,000 UP 6,500
S-Oil 89,700 UP 3,100
SamsungHvyInd 5,410 UP 40
LG Innotek 294,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 231,500 UP 7,500
HMM 27,150 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 75,800 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 178,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiMipoDock 73,100 UP 200
Mobis 239,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,100 UP 850
S-1 75,100 DN 300
ZINUS 77,700 DN 2,300
Hanchem 313,500 DN 2,000
DWS 50,100 DN 1,400
KEPCO 21,650 0
SamsungSecu 48,600 UP 1,850
KG DONGBU STL 10,800 UP 50
SKTelecom 55,700 DN 1,100
SNT MOTIV 46,600 UP 2,650
HyundaiElev 41,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 153,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 28,650 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,375 UP 50
Hanon Systems 13,850 UP 50
SK 266,000 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 34,050 DN 850
Handsome 36,000 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 19,500 UP 150
COWAY 75,000 UP 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,000 UP 100
IBK 10,900 UP 50
DONGSUH 29,800 DN 100
SamsungEng 22,500 0
SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 0
PanOcean 5,700 UP 110
(MORE)
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
S. Korea to focus on containing omicron variant with tightened anti-virus measures: PM
(LEAD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
BTS members return home, loaded with honors in LA