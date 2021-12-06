KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 33,400 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 22,300 UP 50
KT 30,900 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148500 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 16,900 UP 200
LG Uplus 13,750 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,500 UP 200
KT&G 84,800 DN 300
DHICO 20,750 UP 600
Doosanfc 46,050 DN 750
LG Display 21,950 UP 1,250
Kangwonland 24,100 UP 50
NAVER 392,000 DN 10,000
Kakao 121,000 DN 2,500
NCsoft 712,000 DN 16,000
KIWOOM 107,500 UP 2,000
DSME 24,300 UP 100
HDSINFRA 7,070 DN 400
DWEC 5,960 UP 80
DongwonF&B 196,500 UP 4,500
KEPCO KPS 40,050 UP 100
LGH&H 1,177,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 717,000 0
KEPCO E&C 92,200 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,200 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,600 0
LGELECTRONICS 124,000 UP 2,000
Celltrion 206,500 DN 4,000
Huchems 23,150 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 142,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,200 UP 600
KIH 82,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE Himart 26,000 UP 350
GS 39,650 UP 500
CJ CGV 23,700 DN 50
LIG Nex1 57,900 UP 100
Fila Holdings 36,100 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,600 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,970 UP 5
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
S. Korea to focus on containing omicron variant with tightened anti-virus measures: PM
-
(LEAD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
BTS members return home, loaded with honors in LA