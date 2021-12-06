SAMSUNG CARD 33,400 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 22,300 UP 50

KT 30,900 UP 400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148500 UP1000

LOTTE TOUR 16,900 UP 200

LG Uplus 13,750 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,500 UP 200

KT&G 84,800 DN 300

DHICO 20,750 UP 600

Doosanfc 46,050 DN 750

LG Display 21,950 UP 1,250

Kangwonland 24,100 UP 50

NAVER 392,000 DN 10,000

Kakao 121,000 DN 2,500

NCsoft 712,000 DN 16,000

KIWOOM 107,500 UP 2,000

DSME 24,300 UP 100

HDSINFRA 7,070 DN 400

DWEC 5,960 UP 80

DongwonF&B 196,500 UP 4,500

KEPCO KPS 40,050 UP 100

LGH&H 1,177,000 UP 10,000

LGCHEM 717,000 0

KEPCO E&C 92,200 UP 400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,200 DN 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,600 0

LGELECTRONICS 124,000 UP 2,000

Celltrion 206,500 DN 4,000

Huchems 23,150 DN 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 142,500 0

HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,200 UP 600

KIH 82,500 UP 1,500

LOTTE Himart 26,000 UP 350

GS 39,650 UP 500

CJ CGV 23,700 DN 50

LIG Nex1 57,900 UP 100

Fila Holdings 36,100 UP 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,000 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,600 UP 200

HANWHA LIFE 2,970 UP 5

(MORE)