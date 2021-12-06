AMOREPACIFIC 172,500 UP 5,500

FOOSUNG 22,650 DN 400

SK Innovation 204,500 0

POONGSAN 30,550 UP 50

KBFinancialGroup 57,000 0

Hansae 20,600 DN 400

LX HAUSYS 62,100 UP 600

Youngone Corp 40,200 DN 300

CSWIND 59,600 UP 400

GKL 13,100 UP 400

KOLON IND 78,400 UP 800

HanmiPharm 265,000 UP 2,500

BNK Financial Group 8,660 UP 70

emart 149,500 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY408 50 UP700

KOLMAR KOREA 40,000 UP 300

DoubleUGames 59,000 DN 3,300

CUCKOO 18,550 DN 100

COSMAX 101,000 UP 1,200

MANDO 57,200 DN 900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 901,000 UP 1,000

INNOCEAN 53,200 DN 200

Doosan Bobcat 39,950 UP 500

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,350 DN 50

Netmarble 118,500 DN 2,500

KRAFTON 472,500 DN 27,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S56500 UP1300

ORION 100,500 DN 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,750 DN 150

BGF Retail 153,500 UP 2,500

SKCHEM 147,000 UP 2,500

HDC-OP 23,350 UP 250

HYOSUNG TNC 604,000 UP 7,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 666,000 DN 8,000

SKBS 246,500 DN 4,000

WooriFinancialGroup 12,850 UP 100

KakaoBank 65,700 DN 1,800

HYBE 335,000 DN 19,500

SK ie technology 167,500 DN 2,000

DL E&C 121,000 0

