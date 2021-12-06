KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 172,500 UP 5,500
FOOSUNG 22,650 DN 400
SK Innovation 204,500 0
POONGSAN 30,550 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 57,000 0
Hansae 20,600 DN 400
LX HAUSYS 62,100 UP 600
Youngone Corp 40,200 DN 300
CSWIND 59,600 UP 400
GKL 13,100 UP 400
KOLON IND 78,400 UP 800
HanmiPharm 265,000 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 8,660 UP 70
emart 149,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY408 50 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 40,000 UP 300
DoubleUGames 59,000 DN 3,300
CUCKOO 18,550 DN 100
COSMAX 101,000 UP 1,200
MANDO 57,200 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 901,000 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 53,200 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 39,950 UP 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,350 DN 50
Netmarble 118,500 DN 2,500
KRAFTON 472,500 DN 27,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S56500 UP1300
ORION 100,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,750 DN 150
BGF Retail 153,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 147,000 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 23,350 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 604,000 UP 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 666,000 DN 8,000
SKBS 246,500 DN 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,850 UP 100
KakaoBank 65,700 DN 1,800
HYBE 335,000 DN 19,500
SK ie technology 167,500 DN 2,000
DL E&C 121,000 0
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
S. Korea to focus on containing omicron variant with tightened anti-virus measures: PM
(LEAD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
BTS members return home, loaded with honors in LA