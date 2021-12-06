Almost all youth COVID-19 patients not fully vaccinated: education minister
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Almost all of the children and teenagers confirmed to have COVID-19 in the past two weeks were found to have not completed their vaccination, the education minister said Monday.
Of a total of 2,990 youths who tested positive, 99.8 percent, or 2,986, had only received the first jab of a COVID-19 vaccine or none, Minister Yoo Eun-hae said during a meeting with superintendents of education offices across the country.
One in five coronavirus patients is aged 18 or under, with a daily average of 564 students catching the virus recently, according to the education ministry. The number of student patients has jumped since the first week of November.
"Special focus and support are needed for those aged between 12 and 15, an age group showing a substantially low vaccination completion rate of 14.8 percent," Yoo said, noting the infection rate has fallen in age groups with high vaccination rates, including high school students.
But the infection rate among elementary and middle school students has increased over the past month, Yoo added, calling upon students and their parents to actively participate in the national inoculation scheme.
South Korea kicked off the vaccination program for most of the teenage population in the fourth quarter of this year, much later than other age groups.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
S. Korea to focus on containing omicron variant with tightened anti-virus measures: PM
-
(LEAD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
BTS members return home, loaded with honors in LA