S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 6, 2021
December 06, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.328 1.343 -1.5
2-year TB 1.742 1.770 -2.8
3-year TB 1.865 1.900 -3.5
10-year TB 2.213 2.234 -2.1
2-year MSB 1.780 1.802 -2.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.436 2.464 -2.8
91-day CD 1.270 1.270 0.0
