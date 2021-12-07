(Yonhap Feature) Global, homegrown streamers launch charm offensives in S. Korea

Homegrown streamers like Wavve and Tving, the No. 2 and No. 3 operators, respectively, are also making efforts to create eye-catching exclusive shows, like "Transit Love," along with popular series from their mother TV stations, like "The Red Sleeves" and "The King's Affection." Wavee offers programs on the country's three major terrestrial TV channels KBS, MBC and SBS and Tving on such cable channels as tvN, JTBC, Mnet and OCN.