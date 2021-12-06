Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ismedia to sell shares to raise capital

All News 18:05 December 06, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Ismedia Co.on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise capital.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 53,212 common shares at a price of 22,149 won (US$18.75) per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
