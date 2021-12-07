Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

December 07, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines from major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Govt's push for vaccination pass for teens causes stir (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon pledges to achieve change of gov't full of corruption, hypocrisy; Lee vows all-out support for pandemic-hit merchants (Kookmin Daily)
-- Omicron variant spreads in community, its daily infections double to 24 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Pandemic risk at highest level for 2 weeks (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Omicron variant spreads fast, feared to become dominant variant (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 infection rate for teens doubles that for adults (Chosun Ilbo)
-- No. of COVID-19 deaths exceeds 1,000 in just a month after 'living with COVID-19' scheme implemented (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee, Yoon compete over election pledges about response to COVID-19 (Hankyoreh)
-- Greater Seoul area suffers shortage of hospital beds amid spike in COVID-19 infections (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Apartments pushing for remodeling hit record high amid surging home prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee, Yoon enter competition over election pledges as they complete formation of election campaigns (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Samsung's foundry footprint keeps growing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea sticking to plan to expand 'vaccine pass' to youths (Korea Herald)
-- Ball in Kim Jong-un's court for 'end of war' declaration (Korea Times)
