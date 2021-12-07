Korean-language dailies

-- Govt's push for vaccination pass for teens causes stir (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon pledges to achieve change of gov't full of corruption, hypocrisy; Lee vows all-out support for pandemic-hit merchants (Kookmin Daily)

-- Omicron variant spreads in community, its daily infections double to 24 (Donga Ilbo)

-- Pandemic risk at highest level for 2 weeks (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Omicron variant spreads fast, feared to become dominant variant (Segye Times)

-- COVID-19 infection rate for teens doubles that for adults (Chosun Ilbo)

-- No. of COVID-19 deaths exceeds 1,000 in just a month after 'living with COVID-19' scheme implemented (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lee, Yoon compete over election pledges about response to COVID-19 (Hankyoreh)

-- Greater Seoul area suffers shortage of hospital beds amid spike in COVID-19 infections (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Apartments pushing for remodeling hit record high amid surging home prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lee, Yoon enter competition over election pledges as they complete formation of election campaigns (Korea Economic Daily)

