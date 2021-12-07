(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 7)

The total value of local currency coupons increased from the government's plan of 6 trillion won to 30 trillion won. The coupons, which can only be used at small stores in designated areas, are an initiative advocated by Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the ruling party, as one of his signature policies. However, its effectiveness is controversial. The Korea Institute of Public Finance criticized the coupons for bringing about adverse effects such as dampening retail sales in adjacent areas excluded from the program.