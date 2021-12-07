(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 7)

Despite the launch of the committee, it is hard to dismiss all the discord that accompanied its formation. In a speech, PPP Chairman Lee expressed hope that no one will step in to defame him anymore. His remarks were obviously aimed at Yoon's close aides, who were allegedly trying to alienate him from Yoon. When asked about Kim Byong-joon's economic views the day before the ceremony, Kim Chong-in criticized him for "behaving as if he were a libertarian though he lacked economic common sense," suggesting a possible conflict over the leadership of the party.