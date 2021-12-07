Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. leader Kim urges nurturing people with 'absolute fidelity' to party

All News 07:13 December 07, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a gathering of military educators and called on them to nurture people with "absolute fidelity" to the ruling Workers' Party, the country's state media reported Tuesday.

The party's Central Committee and Central Military Commission convened the gathering at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang on Saturday and Sunday to make a "groundbreaking" change in education projects in line with the "shifting times," according to the North's Korean Central Television.

"I call on you to nurture students into those with absolute fidelity to the party by preparing all military education workers as genuine educational warriors relentlessly faithful to the party's ideology and leadership and organizing and conducting military education projects strictly in line with the party's ideology and policy," Kim was quoted as saying.

The gathering was attended by leading military education workers, senior officials from the General Political Bureau of the North's Korean People's Army and the General Staff and other related officials.

In July, Kim presided over a gathering of military commanders and political staff.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) convenes a politburo meeting of the country's ruling Worker's Party in Pyongyang on Dec. 1, 2021, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

