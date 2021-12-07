Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 07, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/02 Sunny 10

Incheon 11/03 Sunny 0

Suwon 13/01 Sunny 0

Cheongju 12/01 Sunny 0

Daejeon 13/00 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 12/-1 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 11/06 Rain 80

Jeonju 13/02 Sunny 0

Gwangju 13/02 Sunny 0

Jeju 15/08 Sunny 0

Daegu 14/01 Sunny 0

Busan 16/08 Sunny 0

