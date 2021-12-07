Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 07, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/02 Sunny 10
Incheon 11/03 Sunny 0
Suwon 13/01 Sunny 0
Cheongju 12/01 Sunny 0
Daejeon 13/00 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 12/-1 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 11/06 Rain 80
Jeonju 13/02 Sunny 0
Gwangju 13/02 Sunny 0
Jeju 15/08 Sunny 0
Daegu 14/01 Sunny 0
Busan 16/08 Sunny 0
