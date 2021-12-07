Seoul stocks open lower amid inflation concerns
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday, largely as the estimate-beating jobs data in the United States raised investors' concerns that the Federal Reserve could hasten its key rate hike to reign in the inflation pressure.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) decreased 8.49 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,964.76 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.66 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 0.61 percent, with Celltrion shedding 2.18 percent. Internet portal operator Naver declined 0.51 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,181.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.2 won from the previous session's close.
