Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open lower amid inflation concerns

All News 09:32 December 07, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday, largely as the estimate-beating jobs data in the United States raised investors' concerns that the Federal Reserve could hasten its key rate hike to reign in the inflation pressure.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) decreased 8.49 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,964.76 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.66 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 0.61 percent, with Celltrion shedding 2.18 percent. Internet portal operator Naver declined 0.51 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,181.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.2 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!