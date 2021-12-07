Samsung unveils new leadership, replaces all 3 CEOs
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday replaced all three CEOs in a surprise move that the company said was intended to enhance competitiveness and promote future growth.
Han Jong-hee was promoted to vice chairman and CEO and will be in charge of the newly created SET division, which merged the consumer electronics and IT and mobile communications divisions, previously led by Kim Hyun-suk and Koh Dong-jin, respectively.
Han, an expert in TV research and development, played a key role in bringing the company's TV business to the top position. Samsung said he is expected to "strengthen the synergies among the different businesses in the SET division and help drive new businesses and technologies."
The device solutions (DS) division will be led by Kyung Kye-hyun, who has been Samsung Electro-Mechanics CEO.
Kyung is a semiconductor design expert, having previously led the company's flash product and technology team. Samsung said he is expected to "help maintain the company's semiconductor leadership and lead innovation in the components business."
Kim Ki-nam, vice chairman and head of the DS division, was named chairman of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.
The tech giant said in a statement the new appointments were made "for the next phase of the company's future growth and to strengthen its business competitiveness."
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
