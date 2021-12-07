Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy Industries wins 734 bln won orders for 3 LNG carriers

All News 10:27 December 07, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday that it has bagged two orders worth a combined 734 billion won (US$621 million) to construct three liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

With the latest deals, Samsung Heavy Industries has won orders worth a cumulative $11.8 billion so far this year, exceeding 30 percent of its annual order target of $9.1 billion, the shipbuilder said in an emailed statement.

By ship, Samsung Heavy Industries bagged orders for 20 LNG carriers, 44 container carriers and 14 crude carriers this year.

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Dec. 7, 2021, shows a LNG carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Among the latest two deals, a 488 billion won deal signed with a company in Bermuda calls for Samsung Heavy Industries to deliver two LNG carriers by January 2025.

Samsung Heavy Industries also signed another 246 billion won deal with a company in Oceania, under which the shipbuilder will deliver a LNG carrier by January 2025.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

