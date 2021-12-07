Activists, police clash over military radar installation in Busan
BUSAN, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Air Force launched a surprise operation to install an anti-missile radar on a mountain in the southeastern city of Busan, sparking angry protests from residents concerned about potential health hazards from the radar's electromagnetic waves.
Police were trying to disperse a group of protesters on Mt. Jang in the city, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, where the Air Force began installing a Green Pine land-based radar at around 6 a.m. Minor clashes broke out during the standoff.
The Air Force did not notify local authorities of the operation in advance in an apparent attempt to avoid obstruction from local resident and activists, who have raised concerns over potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic waves from the radar.
The Air Force has insisted that electromagnetic waves from the radar, used to detect and trace ballistic missiles, were unharmful and that the equipment was essential in responding to missile threats.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
Omicron fears grip universities due to suspected infections of foreign students
-
(LEAD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
S. Korea to focus on containing omicron variant with tightened anti-virus measures: PM
-
Seoul to step up monitoring fake news on N. Korea