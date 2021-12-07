Gangwon vs. Daejeon in battle for place in top football league

It will be Gangwon FC of the K League 1 versus Daejeon Hana Citizen of the K League 2 in this year's two-legged promotion-relegation playoffs. The opening leg will kick off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Daejeon's home, Hanbat Stadium in Daejeon, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul. The return leg will be 2 p.m. on Sunday at Gangneung Stadium in Gangneung, about 230 kilometers east of the capital.

