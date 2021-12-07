The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 December 07, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.00 1.00
1-M 1.10 1.10
2-M 1.21 1.21
3-M 1.35 1.35
6-M 1.57 1.57
12-M 1.77 1.77
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
Omicron fears grip universities due to suspected infections of foreign students
-
(LEAD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
S. Korea to focus on containing omicron variant with tightened anti-virus measures: PM
-
Seoul to step up monitoring fake news on N. Korea