S. Korea to implement eased capital gain taxes on home sales on Wednesday
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will implement eased capital gain taxes on property sales for single-home owners this week amid growing public discontent over real estate-related tax burdens ahead of the presidential election.
Last week, the National Assembly approved a revision to the income tax act that calls for raising a threshold of capital gains tax exemptions on real estate sales for single-house owners to 1.2 billion won (US$1 million) from the previous 900 million won.
The government approved the act in a Cabinet meeting and will promulgate it on Wednesday, according to the finance ministry.
The move is aimed at dispelling uncertainty about the housing policy as more single-house owners are seeking to delay their home sales.
Public discontent over the government's housing policy has increased, as runaway home prices drove up tax burdens on home owners and raised costs for people who seek to rent or buy homes.
Housing problems and real estate taxes have become one of the most sensitive election issues ahead of the presidential election set for March next year.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
Omicron fears grip universities due to suspected infections of foreign students
-
Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
New cases below 5,000 for 2nd day; critically ill patients at record high
-
Seoul to step up monitoring fake news on N. Korea