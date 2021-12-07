Seoul stocks turn to gains late Tue. morning
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks swung to slight gains late Tuesday morning amid choppy trading, with investors weighing the impact of the estimate-beating jobs data in the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) increased 5.43 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,978.68 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stock prices fluctuated as investors interpret the estimate-beating U.S. jobs data in November in different ways.
The strong U.S. data fueled hopes of quick recovery from the pandemic, while fanning concerns that the Federal Reserve could hasten its key rate hike to reign in the inflation pressure.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.52 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 2.53 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 1.89 percent, with Celltrion shedding 2.18 percent. Internet portal operator Naver declined 0.51 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,181.9 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.1 won from the previous session's close.
