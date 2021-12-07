Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
------------------
New cases below 5,000 for 2nd day; critically ill patients at record high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 5,000 for the second straight day Tuesday, but the number of critically ill patients hit a fresh high as concerns about a surge fueled by the omicron variant continued to put heath officials on edge.
The country added 4,954 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total caseload to 482,310, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
------------------
Moon calls for more efforts to prevent spread of omicron, people to get booster jabs
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in instructed aides Tuesday to make greater efforts to prevent the spread of the omicron variant, urging more people to get booster shots as the nation is struggling with a spike in COVID-19 deaths and infections.
"We are facing a very grave situation as the numbers of confirmed patients, critically ill patients and deaths are on the rise, coupled with the omicron variant," Moon told a Cabinet meeting.
------------------
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new leadership, replaces all 3 CEOs
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday replaced all three CEOs in a surprise move that the company said was intended to enhance competitiveness and promote future growth.
Han Jong-hee was promoted to vice chairman and CEO and will be in charge of the newly created SET division, which merged the consumer electronics and IT and mobile communications divisions, previously led by Kim Hyun-suk and Koh Dong-jin, respectively.
------------------
Seoul reports first Omicron cases in 3 foreign students
SEOUL -- Three foreign students attending universities in Seoul have been confirmed to be infected with omicron, officials said Tuesday, signaling the highly contagious COVID-19 variant's penetration into the capital.
One foreign student each from Seoul National University (SNU), Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) and Kyunghee University has been confirmed to have contracted the omicron variant, according to the Seoul city government.
------------------
(Yonhap Interview) U.N. peacekeeping operation should evolve to counter unpredictable challenges: official
SEOUL -- U.N. peacekeepers should be equipped with enhanced equipment and technologies to protect themselves and civilians from constantly changing threats and deliver their mandates of preventing conflict and promoting stability, a visiting senior U.N. official said.
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, head of the U.N. Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said the issue would be among top agenda items in this week's international forum hosted by South Korea, named the 2021 Seoul UN Peacekeeping Ministerial, which would mark the first of its kind to be held in Asia.
------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea logs current account surplus for 18th straight month in October
SEOUL -- South Korea logged a current account surplus for the 18th straight month in October, though the surplus was smaller than the previous month due to increased imports amid high energy and raw material prices, the central bank said Tuesday.
The current account surplus came to US$6.95 billion in October, down from $10.07 billion a month earlier, according to preliminary data by the Bank of Korea.
------------------
(Yonhap Feature) Global, homegrown streamers launch charm offensives in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Kim Su-yeon, a 39-year old office worker based in Seoul, loves to binge watch Korean TV series on weekends or holidays on the small old TV in her room.
Last week, she finished the latest episodes of romance series like "Melancholia," "Reflection of You," "The King's Affection" and "The Red Sleeve" through her TV equipped with Google Chromecast that enables the device to play internet-streamed video content from Netflix, Disney TV+ and other subscription video-on-demand services.
------------------
Over 70 pct of state budget to be frontloaded in first half of next year
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday it has allocated 73 percent of fiscal spending for implementation in the first half of next year in a bid to help the country's economic recovery gain traction.
The government plans to front-load 363.5 trillion won (US$307.7 billion) of next year's budget spending of 497.7 trillion won in the January-June period, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
------------------
