Punishment recommendation ceiling for child abuse homicide raised to 22 1/2 years
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court has raised the maximum recommmended sentence for those convicted of child abuse resulting in death to 22 1/2 years in prison amid calls for tougher punishment for such heinous crimes, sources said Tuesday.
The highest court's sentencing commission held a meeting Monday and raised the standard sentence for the crime to 4-8 years in prison, with up to 15 years of imprisonment possible for aggravated cases, from the current 4-7 years in prison and up to 10 years for aggravated cases.
The maximum ceiling was raised to 22 1/2 years in cases where special aggravated determinants outweigh mitigating elements by more than two factors, the sources said.
The commission also newly introduced a sentencing standard for child abuse murder to range between to 17 to 22 years and that of aggravated cases to either to over 20 years or minimum life imprisonment. It plans to hold public hearings on the adjustment and finalize the decision in March.
The move came as a number of grisly child abuse death cases have made headlines as of late, most notably the alleged homicide of an adopted toddler named Jung-in last year, which caused nationwide grief and prompted demands for the death penalty for the child's stepparents.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
Omicron fears grip universities due to suspected infections of foreign students
-
Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
New cases below 5,000 for 2nd day; critically ill patients at record high
-
Seoul to step up monitoring fake news on N. Korea