KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 6,770 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 114,500 UP 3,000
AmoreG 45,600 UP 850
HyundaiMtr 207,500 UP 1,000
KCC 325,000 UP 4,500
SKBP 99,100 UP 1,000
DongkukStlMill 16,100 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,880 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 24,300 0
SKNetworks 5,000 0
Daesang 22,800 UP 300
ORION Holdings 15,650 UP 100
SK hynix 121,500 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 658,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,800 UP 2,300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,000 UP 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 211,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,350 UP 600
Kogas 37,700 DN 200
Hanwha 32,000 UP 100
DB HiTek 71,400 UP 2,400
CJ 84,900 UP 1,100
LX INT 24,800 UP 200
BukwangPharm 13,100 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 123,000 UP 500
Daewoong 31,950 UP 350
SamyangFood 88,900 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,650 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 374,500 UP 12,000
TaekwangInd 980,000 UP 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,800 UP 20
KAL 29,450 UP 300
LG Corp. 81,900 0
HITEJINRO 31,200 UP 600
Yuhan 62,000 UP 1,900
DOOSAN 114,500 DN 500
DL 63,400 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,200 UP 100
KIA CORP. 83,300 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 131,500 UP 1,500
