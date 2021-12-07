NEXENTIRE 6,770 UP 40

CHONGKUNDANG 114,500 UP 3,000

AmoreG 45,600 UP 850

HyundaiMtr 207,500 UP 1,000

KCC 325,000 UP 4,500

SKBP 99,100 UP 1,000

DongkukStlMill 16,100 UP 100

TaihanElecWire 1,880 UP 15

Hyundai M&F INS 24,300 0

SKNetworks 5,000 0

Daesang 22,800 UP 300

ORION Holdings 15,650 UP 100

SK hynix 121,500 UP 3,000

Youngpoong 658,000 DN 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 50,800 UP 2,300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,000 UP 1,000

SamsungF&MIns 211,500 UP 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,350 UP 600

Kogas 37,700 DN 200

Hanwha 32,000 UP 100

DB HiTek 71,400 UP 2,400

CJ 84,900 UP 1,100

LX INT 24,800 UP 200

BukwangPharm 13,100 UP 350

ILJIN MATERIALS 123,000 UP 500

Daewoong 31,950 UP 350

SamyangFood 88,900 DN 300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,650 UP 200

CJ CheilJedang 374,500 UP 12,000

TaekwangInd 980,000 UP 3,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,800 UP 20

KAL 29,450 UP 300

LG Corp. 81,900 0

HITEJINRO 31,200 UP 600

Yuhan 62,000 UP 1,900

DOOSAN 114,500 DN 500

DL 63,400 UP 300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,200 UP 100

KIA CORP. 83,300 DN 600

CJ LOGISTICS 131,500 UP 1,500

(MORE)